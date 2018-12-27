Central Ohio Group Insurance Agency, Inc., a local Ashland Medicare & Health Insurance Agency, announces the addition of Connor Tharp as a sales team member.



Tharp graduated from Ohio Northern University and went to work in sales in Chicago.



After having a successful sales career in Chicago he was recruited to become a salesperson with the agency. He will be focusing his daily duties with guiding new and current clients through the Medicare and health insurance maze.



In addition he also will be working with the agency’s network of agents and agencies located across Ohio training and helping them become ever more successful.



Tharp brings four years of sales experience with him. He is currently residing in Medina and in COG’s office daily.