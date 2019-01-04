City of Ashland



1116 Hale Ave., Ashland; Charles G. Bennett and Brenda E. Bennett to Rebecca J. Jentes; $134,000.



1107 Cottage St., Ashland; James M. Amato to Samuel C. Zudell; $63,000.



951 Woodview Drive, Ashland; Dann Lee Marble and Connie Jane Marble to Boyd P. Hill and Beverly J. Hill; $157,000.



615 Heltman Ave., Ashland; Lucas Hicks to The Bank of New York; $60,000.



Jackson Township



4 County Road 620, West Salem; Drew DW Adkins to Jarrett A. Ault and Brittany M. Ault; 1.00 acres; $143,900.



899 Ohio 89, Polk; Lloyd E. Gibbons Jr. and Kathy A. Gibbons Phillips (trustees) to Ashton S. Meloche; $108,000.



Montgomery Township



774 County Road 1775, Ashland; Lora J. Moherman and Lisa J. Moherman (trustees) to Rick W. Heffelfinger and Terri L. Heffelfinger; 80,417 acres; $700,000.



Orange Township



988 Ohio 58, Ashland; DuAnne R. Patton (trustee) to Thomas D. Williams and Tangie A. Williams; $120,000.



557 County Road 1101, Nova; Glen L. Wacker and Lisa A. Wacker to Jeffrey James; $141,500.



912 County Road 620, Ashland; Jeffery W. Elliott to Jerry R. Elliott; $213,341.21.



Sullivan Township



246 Township Road 391, Sullivan; Hawley Properties, LLC to Jared T. Herb; 1.894 acres; $140,000.



Vermillion Township



827 Township Road 2206, Perrysville; B. Scott Schuttera to Clint A. Gault and Tabitha A. Johnson; 4.1732 acres; $130,000.