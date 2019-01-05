Commodity prices, the new farm bill, U.S. trade policy, the dairy economy, crop production economics and the new tax laws. Each of these topics has implications for the farm economy and quite possibly for on-farm management decisions in 2019. Get the latest information about these and other timely topics at the 2019 Ag Outlook and Policy Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Fisher Auditorium on the OARDC campus in Wooster.



Plan now to attend the 2019 Ag Outlook and Policy meeting and learn about the opportunities and challenges for the agricultural sector in 2019. Pick up some tips on strategies and practices that may help you and your agricultural business. The day begins with sign-in at 8:45 a.m.; the program starts at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. Registration cost is $15/person. Registration includes morning refreshments, noon lunch and handout materials. Sponsorships provided by Farmers National Bank, Wayne Savings Community Bank and Farm Credit Mid-America cover a significant portion of program costs allowing for a reasonable registration fee.



Topics and presenters for the Ag Outlook and Policy Meeting include:



· U.S. Commodity Outlook, Price Forecasts and what 2019 has in Store: Ben Brown, Program Manager, Ohio Farm Management Program. Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics



· U.S. Trade Policy: Where is it Headed?: Ian Sheldon, Andersons Chair in Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy. Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics



· Dairy Production Economics Update: Dianne Shoemaker, Extension Field Specialist, Dairy Production Economics



· Beef and Dairy Outlook: Kenneth Burdine, Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Kentucky



· Ohio Farm Economy and Crop Production Economics: Barry Ward, Extension Farm Management and Production Leader.



· New Tax Law: Farm Tax Update: David Marrison, Extension Educator, Coshocton County



Registration deadline is Jan. 24. Register by contacting the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 or sending an email to ferencak.2@osu.edu. Include your name/names of those attending, phone number and email or mailing address. An informational flyer and registration form is available on the Wayne County Extension web site at: http://go.osu.edu/AgOutlook19.