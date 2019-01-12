On Nov. 20, the Black River FFA participated in the sub-district parliamentary procedure career development event at Smithville High School.



Parliamentary procedure competition is an assessment of a student’s ability to participate effectively in a business meeting or other group decision-making situations. The team performs in a FFA mock-type meeting for a panel of judges. In addition, each member must also complete a written evaluation containing questions that test their knowledge on the rules of parliamentary procedure.



This year’s senior team was led by Chapter President, Cori Aviles; Secretary, Anna Shearer; Members, Cassidy Mrakuzic; Hope Diaz; Katlyn Kubitz; Joe Mennell and alternates Shay Ladina and Molly Cordonnier. The Junior Team included Parliamentary President, Amanda Mycek; Vice President, Chloee Howard; Secretary, Abby Grosser; Sentinel, Allison Herbert; Reporter, Madison Bias; Student Advisor, Cassandra Stroud; Treasurer, Jared Bradford; Member, Melanie Grove and alternates Myrissa Norton and Bree Czarny.



The senior team earned a second place finish and gold rating and the junior team earned a third place finish and gold rating at the sub-district competition.



On Dec. 3, the Black River FFA participated in the district Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Northwestern High School.



Both teams earned a second place finish and gold rating at the district competition and advanced to the state competition.