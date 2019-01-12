On Dec. 20, members of the Northwestern FFA chapter participated in bell ringing at Walmart in Wooster.



The chapter volunteered to ring bells from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help the Salvation Army raise money for those in need.



Members signed up in 1 hour shifts with one or two other people.



Austin Beegle, Jadeyn Berry, Jayla Berry, Lindsay Boak, Alex Borton, Cassidy Brown, Maddy Cherry, Rylee Dawson, Zoey Dudte, Avery Garver, Gerrett Franks, Jeffery Guidetti, Jameson Holtz, Lizzy Howman, Savannah Hunt, Kara McKay, Max Madrill, Dugan McLaughlin, Jordan Melegari, Carter Melicant, Cody Morrow, Janna Ours, Kaitlyn Praisler, Abby Ramseyer, Tori Rogers, Leeanna Ruegg, Desiree Smith, Riley Stull, Brock Tegtmeier, Brianna Troyan, Clair Vaughan, Cole Wharton, Noah White, Haley Wilson and Hanna Wilson all volunteered their time to ring bells.