WOOSTER — CryoPlus Inc., Wooster, marks 25 years of service to the woodworking, stamping, sawmill, tool and die, welding, punching, musical, shooting and racing industries.



CryoPlus Inc., which was founded by its president, Kathi Bond, has positioned itself as one of the well-recognized cryogenic service providers in the industry, according to a news release. Two decades of experience have transformed CryoPlus from a new venture into a successful company.



The process of deep-freezing metal parts make the internal structure more uniform, durable and stronger. Cryo processing increases abrasive wear with one permanent treatment and extends the useful life of cutting tools. It creates a denser molecular structure and closes the grains structure, resulting in a larger contact surface area that reduces friction, heat and wear.



Unlike coatings, cryogenic treatment changes the entire structure, not just the surface. Subsequent refinishing or regrinding operations don’t affect the permanent improvements of the processing. When the cryo treated tool does wear, the degree of wear reportedly is less severe, slower and more uniform. Therefore, less material must be removed to re-sharpen it.



It has been certified as a Woman's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is a nonprofit organization committed to educating the public, the government and America's corporations about the products and services available from companies owned, managed and controlled by women.