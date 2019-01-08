“Us,” filmmaker Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to his ground-breaking 2017 film “Get Out,” will make its world premiere and open the 2019 South By Southwest Film Festival in Austin on March 8, fest organizers announced Tuesday.

“We are crazy excited to world premiere the most anticipated film of 2019 from the creative powerhouse that brought us ‘Get Out,’” said Janet Pierson, director of SXSW Film. “We honestly couldn’t imagine a more perfect film to kick off the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.”

“Us” stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o as Gabe and Adelaide Wilson, a couple who go with their kids (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex) to Mrs. Wilson’s childhood beach house for vacation only to experience a home invasion by people who look just like them. The movie is set to hit theaters March 15.

“Very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film,” Peele said recently at the premiere of the film’s (completely terrifying) trailer. “It’s also important to note that this movie, unlike ‘Get Out,’ is not about race. It is instead about something I feel has become an undeniable truth. That is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”

Here is that same trailer which dropped on Christmas because Peele gives the people what they want and apparently has absolutely no chill:

