Portraying Joseph and Mary at the Ruggles live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 15 is Orin and Lorin Wilcox with shepherds as Kevin Morr and John Barr. The woolly sheep, miniature horse and donkeys were from area farms. Crafts and refreshments were also offered during the evening. The church is located at 1364 U.S. 224 in Ruggles.