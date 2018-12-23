The last patches of snow from Winter Storm Diego have melted, thanks to a couple days of rain and then some much welcome sunshine. People have come out of their houses like the groundhog after his winter hibernation.



In preparation for another such event I found an almost brand new pair of snow boots for six dollars at The Second Chance Thrift Store. That should almost guarantee there will be no more snow this winter.



The Man of the House has been plotting how we can have heat from our, what turned out to be pathetic, fireplace. He thinks a stove insert that burns propane would be just the ticket so we could cook on it, too. Finding one is the problem.



It gives him a purpose now that he has recovered from his bout of bronchitis. He finally went to the doctor at the nearest Urgent Care and was fixed up with three prescriptions.



Sadly, he has shared his germs with me. I spent all day yesterday in my robe and nightgown and must have slept 20 hours. Aside from coughing constantly, I had totally lost my voice. I should have known better than to sing so much at church on Sunday, but the choir did a number and so did our ladies ensemble. Then we had choir practice and sang that night, too.



Today I am still whispering. If the phone rings I will not be able to answer it.



One thing I can do while recuperating is read. I ran out of books during the snow storm so a stop at the library was first on my list after the roads cleared. I just finished reading an autobiography by Esther Williams. She was my favorite movie star when I was growing up. My family went to see all of her swimming/ musical movies. Sadly, I have learned that she was not a pillar of virtue. Her personal life was a mess.



As she points out in the book, back then the Hollywood studios did everything they could to protect the reputations of their stars. The tabloids wrote about how wonderful their families lived — unlike today when they only dig up dirt. I can remember the lovely stories in the movie magazines about her husband, Ben Gage, and their three children.



It turns out that he was an alcoholic with a gambling addiction who drank and gambled away all of the money that she earned over their 12-year marriage. She wrote about her affairs with other co-stars, her first marriage to a medical student. After divorcing Gage she married Fernando Lamas who was a possessive and jealous husband.



It was disappointing to read that she was with Lamas more than 20 years even though he was very cruel, treated her like a slave and would never allow her to work or have her young children live with them. He eventually died of pancreatic cancer.



Sometime after that she married Edward Bell. He was 10 years younger than she and had something to do with the Olympics. Since the book was written in 1999 I looked up some information about her online. She was married to Bell until she died on June 6, 2013 at the age of 92.



This is the second book I’ve read recently about real people that has made me sad because they have had terrible lives. (The other was about Nina Simone, the blues singer who grew up just a few miles from here.) I may just have to swear off reading biographies and autobiographies and just read fiction.



A Merry Christmas to you and yours.