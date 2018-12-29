Safe Sitter Training in Orrville



ORRVILLE — Aultman Orrville Hospital is offering the Safe Sitter training course for adolescents at least 11 years of age. The training will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Aultman Orrville Community Room.



Safe Sitter training provides an up-to-date curriculum, including hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques that prepare babysitters for emergencies. Babysitters also receive instruction on age-appropriate care, preventing problem behavior and running a babysitting business. The program instills adolescents with confidence as they learn how, why and where injuries can occur so they can be prevented.



Aultman Orrville has been a registered Safe Sitter teaching site since 2003.



The cost of the course is $55, and the registration deadline is Jan. 4. For more information or to register, email Aultman Orrville’s Community Relations Specialist, Angela Watkins at angela.watkins@aultman.com. Space is limited.



Tobacco Cessation Program planned



ORRVILLE — Aultman Orrville Hospital is offering another session of "Give It Up!" tobacco cessation classes beginning Tuesday, Jan.8, at 6 p.m. in the Aultman Orrville Conference Room.



"Give It Up!" is a free six-week program led by tobacco treatment specialists. Participants will attend one-hour sessions every Tuesday, from Jan. 8 through Feb. 12. Classes are held in a small group setting where participants develop personalized plans to stop using tobacco products. Participants also will receive free nicotine patches and additional resources to help them become tobacco-free and stay tobacco-free.



To register for the free "Give It Up!" program, call Aultman Orrville Hospital Community Relations at 330-684-4703. Registration deadline is Jan.4.