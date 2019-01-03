CRESTON — Dan and Jenny Ferguson of Creston announce the engagement of their daughter, Natalie Joi of Lillington, North Carolina, to Chad Douglas Reed, also of Lillington. He is the son of Doug and Kim Reed of Creston.



The couple will wed June 9 in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina.



The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Norwayne High School and 2018 graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in health sciences. She is currently a medical student at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Her fiance is a 2013 graduate of Norwayne High School and a 2017 graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in construction systems management. He is currently employed as a project manager with Shenandoah Homes of North Carolina.