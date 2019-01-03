STARK COUNTY



Alliance



Leslie H. and Laron A. Nicholson and Lesa Jackson-Nicholson from Sandra Nicholson and Lesa Jackson-Nicholson, 1171 Stark Drive, $32,833.



CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II from Daymark Trustee LLC As Separate Trustee of Daymark Master Trust, 234 Rosenberry St., $115,258.



Carnation Sky View Properties Ltd. from Jeffrey Rickerman, 929 Devine St., $41,800.



Paula Ru LLC from Herbert E. Watson II, 1150 S. Arch Ave., $60,000.



Skylimit Properties Ltd. from Rickerman Power LLC, 721 Forest Ave., $24,000.



Mason B. Properties LLC from 55 Main Ltd., 55 E. Main St., $30,000.



Awesome Rentals Ltd. from Jeffrey Rickerman, 559 South St., $52,000.



Jessica K. Sands and Zachary S. Ruggles from Marjorie R. Weaver, 1690 Charl-Ann Drive, $91,300.



Carnation Sky View Properties Ltd. from Rickerman Power LLC, 165 W. Market St., $50,000.



Tyson C. Patton from Karla R. Fowler, 2375 Ridgewood Ave., $119,500.



Lexington Township



Aaron Michael Ream from DAV Chapter 50 Home Company, 9580 McCallum Ave. N.E., $222,200.



Patrick T. and Beth M. Ryan from Brenda A. Pauli, 13151 Snode St. N.E., $135,000.



James J. and Julie A. Martin Jr. from Gary E. Pontius, Et. Al., 13622 Edison St. N.E., $120,000.



Teresa A. Smith from Timothy and Roselea K. Smith, 12040 Lair Road N.E., $110,000.



Louisville



Borgo Properties LLC from Miller O.D. Family Partnership, West Reno Drive, $162,815.



Miller O.D. Family Partnership from Miller O.D. Family Partnership, 1485 N. Chapel St., $165,000.



Zachary and Elizabeth Lawson from Raymondt and Deborah K. Scarnecchia, 1932 Ravenna Ave., $145,000.



Sharon C. Erpino from Mary J. Stahler, 405 Reno Circle, $155,000.



Tyler R. and Kerri L. Ohman from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corp. DBA Ryan Homes, Woodmore Street, $220,370.



Minerva



Jeffery R. and Diane W. Evans from Adele Canestraro, 220 N. Market St., $55,000.



Nimishillen Township



Laura M. Ward from Donald J. Ward, 5111 Lesh St. N.E., $10,000.



Dakota P. Burdette from Lillian I. Gardner, 7920 Ravenna Ave., $116,000.



Thomas, Bella and Elvis Drevon from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, 4539 Grapeland Ave., $85,500.



Jason L. Sell from James L. Mikulas, 5588 Oakridge Drive, $180,519.



Washington Township



Casey W. and Jonah M. Battershell from Douglas M. Miller, 4554 Beechwood Ave. N.E., $136,000.



Frederick K. and Brooke R. Myers Jr. from Sharayah K. Garrott, 13929 Louisville St. N.E., $115,000.



Matthew P. and Stephanie L. Wallace from Jennifer L. Wallace, 240 Beech St. N.E., $143,000.



COLUMBIANA COUNTY



Perry Township



Dillon and Kayla D. Baker from Katie Lynn and Jacob Michael Sturgeon, 835 Pine Lake Road E., $106,000.



Timothy H. and Nicole R. Ewing from Kathy R. Edwards, 1217 and 1207 Pine Lake Road W., $149,900.



Salem



Jesse and Amy L. Ketchum from David E. Phelps Jr., 439 and 431 S. Broadway Ave., $4,500.



Eva L. Davis from Nicholas N. Bush, 1175 Lincoln Ave. S., $32,000.



Samuel T. Hillyer from Franklin Wade Berger @4, 110 Woodland Ave., $68,000.



Salem Township



Lonnie K. and Belinda J. Sadler from Robert D. Boyce, 35228 Salem Grange Road, $18,300.



MAHONING COUNTY



Beloit



Larry G. and Radawn A. Barnett from Larry B. and Theresa A. Fletcher, Barber Avenue, $7,500.



Smith Township



Mark A. and Melanie K. Mangus from Valois J. Imobersteg, 14664 Beloit-Snodes Road, $132,000.



PORTAGE COUNTY



Deerfield Township



Zachary David Steel from Martha J. Cobb and Leslie A. Steele, 10565 Cobb Road, $11,650.



Christopher and Monica McQuiston from Grace Works LLC, 2400 McClintocksburg Road, $153,000.



Michael G. Swartout from Robert W. Berger, 500 Stillwater Drive, $285,000.



Randolph Township



Brok Charles and Jay Plymale from Andrew G. Wages, TOD, Derle E.and Emma L. Wages, 2311 State Route 44, $45,000.





















