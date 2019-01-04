The Smithville Ruritan Club awarded Academic Scholarships to four 2018 Green Local School graduates at their Christmas Dinner on Dec. 20 at the Smithville Inn. The students were invited to talk about their experience in their first year of college. Noah Riggenbach (L) attends the University of Akron and received the Ruritan Build Your Dollars Scholarship for $500. Nicole Schaffer (C) attends Ashland University and received the Ruritan Feusier Scholarship for $500. Emily Daniels (R) attends Taylor University and received the Ruritan Maynard Yoh Scholarship for $500. Anna Muntin (not pictured) attends the University of Akron and received the Ruritan Academic Scholarship for $500.