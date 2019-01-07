One man’s weed can be another man’s cure for cancer? I don’t know how you feel about this explanation of what a weed might be, but I feel perspective is a part of how you might view the idea of weeds.



The definition I learned years ago is that a weed is a plant that is out of place in the lawn or landscape, which leaves your input as a critical part of the definition. Therefore dandelion, wild garlic, wild lettuce and wild mustard would fall into this definition as well as bully type plants that you put in your yard hoping they will behave like Lilly-of-the-Valley and Buttercups. Yards that have turned yellow from dandelions in the turf are what we are see in a lot of our neighborhoods in the spring. I get weary of this battle. Let’s start planning early as to how we are going to address solving weeding out our gardens next season.



I want to thank my readers for their questions. I got an email from one of my readers about how to get rid of dandelions, wild garlic and wild mustard. All of these plants are an indication that you have soil that is at least slightly acidic and prefer to grow in clay hard pan, therefore the first solution to getting rid of dandelions and the other weeds mentioned would be to change the soil pH from acidic to base.



You need to test your soil before you make any modifications. Make your soil in-hospitable to the weeds that are in your lawn. Obviously, then the need to be concerned about leaving portions of a dandelion root in the soil is reduced. Dandelions are from North America and Europe. Weeding tools such as weed poppers are an effective way of getting most of the roots out of the soil, but there is always the question of the very tip of the dandelion root, which means that you may still have to work at getting rid of the dandelion in a few months.



Another simple solution to dandelions is the lawn torch killing off the tops consistently and without remorse. Lawn and garden torches do take a little longer than other forms of weeding, but personally I do like the torches. There are any number of different types of hoes, but the really deep and pointed spade should get all of the dandelion root that you need to get so long as you tease the root out as best as possible. The bottom line is that if you are persistent with killing off the plants in time they should be done.



I have seen for many years these white piles of agricultural lime out in farmers’ fields, which also can be a method of reducing weeds and soil pH. Another solution to the dandelion situation that does not use chemicals is to spread compost over the surface of the lawn thinly with another grass seed mix spread over the area that is affected by the dandelions. A healthy stand of grass will in time shade out any weeds that you come across and solve most of your weed problems.



One of the other things that I was taught at OSU is that a healthy plant can endure most diseases or weaknesses. Therefore, a healthy lawn, can out preform a weaker lawn and will have fewer weeds in it.



It is hard for me to think of the weather we have had this past week. We have had upper 30s and 40s most of the week in January? I’m not sure that I shall ever understand the weather.



When I look outside, I have wanted to go out in the garden and get busy again. If you have a problem in your yard, please email me at ewlarson546@yahoo.com and I shall do the best I can to answer them. You can leave comments at www.Ohealthyfoodcoop.org . Thank you for your questions.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.