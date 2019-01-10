There is nothing quite like a new baby entering the family. There is much planning to do, and one of the top priorities is creating a space for your little one.



This is a large task, and planning and proper budgeting is a must to keep stress at a minimum. It is so easy to go overboard and bust the budget when it comes to designing a nursery.



Choose where and how to spend your money wisely. The right choices will make all the difference in the years to follow.



Splurge Here



Crib: A good crib will grow with your baby. If possible, purchase a three-in-one or four-in-one crib that will adapt to your child’s changing needs. It will be worth it when you think of how that sticker price is amortized over time.



Rug: A good rug will completely transform a room and is a key element to achieving a cozy feeling. Rugs with all-natural fibers (think wool and cotton) last longer than "blends" because they handle daily wear and tear like a champ.



This will be essential as your little one grows and becomes more and more active. While size and material also affect price, a large natural-fibered rug is an investment piece that will bring you years of comfort.



Rocker: You are going to spend a lot of time in this rocker, so make sure it’s comfortable and in a print, style and design you aren’t going to hate after many long hours. This is also a piece of furniture that can be repurposed in another room of your home after your child no longer needs to be rocked.



Save Here



Shelving: This is DIY territory. Go online and search "nursery shelving" and hundreds of options and variations will populate. Check your local hardware store or baby supply shop for options. Pick the one that suits your needs and aesthetic and hop to it.



Changing station: There is no need to purchase a specific "changing station." A changing pad on top of a dresser will work just as well, provide more storage and enable you to choose a piece that will match the rest of your decor. Alternatively, repurpose a dresser you already own.



Accessories: Baby things are adorable, so let those items work double-time as nursery decor. Display books with covers you love or stack printed, folded swaddle blankets on open shelving. The only limitation here is your own imagination.