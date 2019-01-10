Thursday



Chamber Coffee & Conversation - Come join the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce every second Thursday of the month to drink some coffee and have conversations about any topic of interest to you from 8-9 a.m. in the Chamber office. It will be participant-driven, meaning questions on any topic about the Chamber or community are encouraged. This will be an informal time to ask your questions, share your ideas and network with others in the community. Join Barbie Lange and Jacob Coffy to talk about any topic you wish. Registration is encouraged but not required. Visit ashlandoh.com for more information.



Friday



Jan. 11



Winterfest - Winterfest kicks off at the Ugly Bunny Winery with a wine and cheese pairing from 4-9 p.m. and local musician Jordan Smart will perform there from 6-9 p.m. Winterfest will continue through Saturday and Sunday with ice sculptures carved by artists from Elegant Ice Creations in Broadview Heights, set up along Main and Water streets in the village downtown and in Central Park. Ice carving demonstrations will be conducted by ice carvers on the hour from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Central Park on Saturday. Running simultaneously with the ice sculptures will be the Model Train Expo, where a number of model train enthusiasts will set up their train sets in the warmth of the Hans Event Center on North Water Street. The Train Expo will be open to visitors Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.



Legion Steak Fry - Enjoy a night out from cooking dinner and join the American Legion Post 257 in Loudonville for a fresh cut boneless rib steak with baked potato, vegetable, roll and butter at 5 p.m. The dinner is open to the public.



Saturday



Jan. 12



Winterfest - Saturday activities include an a la carte lunch served at the United Methodist Church of Loudonville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a stuffed polar bear workshop for children (limit 30) starting at noon at the Loudonville Public Library; tours at both the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum and the Workman Log Cabin in Central Park from noon to 4 p.m.; wine tastings at the Ugly Bunny from 1-9 p.m.; a poker walk sponsored by the American Legion Riders from 1-4 p.m.; a performance by Son of Sam at the Ugly Bunny from 6-9 p.m.; and the free annual Snowball Dance at the American Legion, with DJ Rockin' Al providing the music. There will be snacks, a 50/50 and raffles.



Eat Wild - Join Fin Feather Fur Outfitters for the third annual Eat Wild event at the Ashland store location at 11 a.m. You can watch deer processing demos, cooking and sausage-making demos, try wild game prepared a variety of ways and get tips from the pros. This is one of the biggest events of the year, so expect a crowd and lots of food. The event is free and open to the public.



Board Game Swap and Sell - Have some games that are collecting dust on the shelf? Throw them in a tote, and get ready to barter, trade, sell and buy at Masterminds from 1-4 p.m. Meet other gamers, and get great prices on Masterminds’ clear out inventory. The cost is $5 per table to setup and sell, plus entry to the Masterminds’ game library.



Middle School Fun Night - There will be roller skating, laser tag, dodge ball, video and board games at the Ashland Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Middle-school students can come out on the second Saturday of every month from 5:30-8:30 p.m.



Wild World of Animals - The Wild World of Animals will be on the stage of the Renaissance at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Little Buckeye Children's Museum and Nanogate Jay Systems, LLC.. Wild World of Animals is an exploration into the fascinating world of the wildlife we share with the planet; featuring live animals including some of the most majestic, interesting, bizarre and critically endangered species in the world. Tickets to Wild World of Animals start at $15 and can be purchased in advance at the Renaissance Box Office, at the door, via phone at (419) 522-2726 and online at MansfieldTickets.com.



A Night of Comedy - Join award-winning comedian and actress, Kathie Dice, as she opens the evening at The Ohio State University, Wooster Campus Conference Center. The show will continue with headliner Jeff Shaw, whose writing is marked both by idealism and humanity. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $5 with student ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by phone at (330) 263-5500 or at the Shisler Center Box Office.



Monday



Jan. 14



Decks, Duels & Dice - Join in on the tabletop gaming craze, whether an experienced or novice player, at Ashland Public Library’s monthly gaming night from 4-6:30 p.m. Bring in your own games, or choose from an available assortment to play with your friends — or make some new ones. The event is free and open to gamers of all ages and experience.



Tuesday



Jan. 15



Polk Community Dinner - The public is invited to Polk United Methodist Church’s free monthly community dinner at 5:30 p.m.



Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program - John Burke of Medina will be portraying Lt. Frederick Phisterer, the only soldier from Medina County to be awarded the Medal of Honor during the Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program. The presentation is free and open to the public in the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Libraries at 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday



Jan. 16



Lego Building Club - Children of all ages are welcome to design and build different projects with Lego bricks at the Ashland Public Library. Lego building bricks will be provided during this free event.



Poetry - This month, Local Roots has given poets their pick of topics: 1. Write a poem with the theme of new beginnings; 2. Use this month's roll of the metaphor dice and incorporate the words "I am," "mad" and "wonder" into your poem; and 3. Find a poem that moves you and write one of your own that evokes the same feeling in you. The readings will be held at 7 p.m.



LOOKING AHEAD



The 2019 Mohican Appalachian Acoustic Music Weekend will be held Jan. 18-20 at the Mohican State Park Lodge. This weekend-long event celebrates the heritage of Appalachian music with jam sessions, performances and more. The weekend is free and open to the public. For more information, call (419) 938-5411 or visit mohicanstateparklodge.com.



The opening reception for "Picturing the Past: Highlights from the AU Permanent Collection" at Coburn Art Gallery is Jan. 24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 23.



The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present "The Music of Star Wars" at Archer Auditorium on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $17 and can be purchased at ashlandsymphony.org/.



