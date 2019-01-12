Ashland Business and Professional Women met Monday, Jan. 7 at Council on Aging for the regular monthly dinner meeting. Roberta Weiler, president, welcomed members, guest Melissa Schweyer, and BPW/OHIO Legislation Chair Linda Miller.



President Weiler conducted the business meeting. Members were reminded to continue bringing garage sale items.



There was discussion about a possible individual development class to be held in Ashland. Also, there is interest in the Young Careerist program.



Roberta Weiler and Karen McCready are on the conference committee. They gave information about being a sponsor and about advertising in the conference book. Examples were shown in last year’s conference book.



Speaker Linda Miller is the state legislation chairwoman and is president of Vermilion BPW. She distributed copies of the 2018-2019 BPW/OHIO Legislative Platform. She asked attendees to fill-out a survey regarding their thoughts about different planks of the platform. Suggestions will be given to Karen Prelipp, region legislative representative.



She also distributed information about The Equal Rights Amendment.



Linda Miller inducted five ladies into membership. They are Sheri Bean, Teresa Clark Chamberlain, Tina Cline, Sarah Hawthorne and Susan McClure. Linda introduced each one with a brief biography. They accepted the charge of obligation. Each was given a membership pin, a copy of the by-laws and a copy of the Rules of Procedure. President Weiler presented a long-stemmed rose to each new member. Everyone welcomed them into membership.



Door prizes were won by Teresa Clark Chamberlain, Susan McClure and Diana Evege.



The next meeting will be Feb. 4. The BPW/OHIO Conference, will be May 31-June 2.



The meeting closed with the singing of the Emblem Benediction, accompanied by Nancy Young on the piano.