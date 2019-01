RIVER JOHN COOK was born Nov. 19, 2018 at Wooster Community Hospital to Angel Lynn Pettry and Michael John Cook Jr. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.



PAISLEE EILEEN McMANAWAY was born Dec. 14, 2018 at Wooster Community Hospital to Abronha Hope Shanklin and Hudson Lee McManaway. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.