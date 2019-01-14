Hi folks! I stumbled across the following classics while cleaning out a storage drawer and thought you might enjoy them. I sure did!



Realizing that their home just wasn’t big enough with the new baby in the house, Little Johnny’s parents discussed moving to a bigger one. Little Johnny sat patiently listening to his parents, then piped in, ‘It’s no use. He’ll just follow us anyway."



A new neighbor asked the little girl next door if she had any brothers and sisters. She replied, "No, I’m the lonely child."



A mother was telling her little girl what her own childhood was like: "We used to skate outside on a pond. I had a swing made from a tire; it hung from a tree in our front yard. We rode our pony. We picked wild raspberries in the woods." The little girl was wide-eyed, taking this in. At last she said, "I sure wish I’d gotten to know you sooner!"



A little girl was diligently pounding away on her father’s word processor. She told him she was writing a story. "What’s it about?" he asked. "I don’t know," she replied. "I can’t read."



Six-year-old Angie and her four-year-old brother Joel were sitting together in church. Joel giggled, sang, and talked out loud. Finally, his big sister had had enough. "You’re not supposed to talk out loud in church." "Why? Who’s going to stop me?" Joel asked. Angie pointed to the back of the church and said, "See those two men standing by the door? They’re hushers."



Our five-year-old son Mark couldn’t wait to tell his father about the movie we had watched on television, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." The scenes with the submarine and the giant octopus had kept him wide-eyed. In the middle of the telling, my husband interrupted Mark, "What caused the submarine to sink?" With a look of incredulity Mark replied, "Dad, it was the 20,000 leaks!"



My friend, Carolyn, was frustrated by how often her four-year-old son, Brian, was getting dirty playing outside. At wit’s end, she finally said, "Brian, can’t you play someplace where it’s cleaner?" "If God didn’t want us to play in the dirt," Brian logically said, "why did he make so much of it?"



When my grandson, Billy, and I entered our vacation cabin, we kept the lights off until we were inside to keep from attracting pesky insects. Still, a few fireflies followed us in. Noticing them before I did, Billy whispered, "It’s no use, Grandpa. The mosquitoes are coming after us with flashlights."



A three-year-old went with his dad to see a litter of kittens. On returning home, he breathlessly informed his mother there were two boy kittens and two girl kittens. "How did you know?" his mother asked. "Daddy picked them up and looked underneath," he replied. "I think it’s printed on the bottom."



Another three-year old put his shoes on by himself. His mother noticed the left was on the right foot. She said, "Son, your shoes are on the wrong feet." He looked up at her with a raised brow and said, "Don’t kid me, Mom. I KNOW they’re my feet."



A mother and her young son returned from the grocery store and began putting away the groceries. The boy opened the box of animal crackers and spread them all over the table. "What are you doing?" his mother asked. "The box says you can’t eat them if the seal is broken," the boy explained. "I’m looking for the seal."



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: Jan. 14 – Mary Lou Feightner; Jan. 15 – Sara Martin, Dave Mott and Harry Winters; Jan. 16 – Wes Lint and Jerry VanSickle; Jan. 17 – Traci Rush; Jan. 18 – Doug Cowen, Sharon Keiser and Rita Henley; Jan. 19 – Jeanne Gribble and Logan Kline; Jan. 20 – Marjorie Root, Heidi Kline, Dana Zody, Cheryl Gray and Lois Lutz.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



Hats off to the team of Mohican Area Community Fund and to those of you who opened your billfolds and helped make this year’s fund drive a major success. Teamwork and pride in our community are great building blocks!



+++



Anniversaries being observed this week are: Jan. 15 – Jason and Rose VanSickle (their 25th) and Jan. 20 – Ray and Gladys Mumper (their 59th).



Congratulations!



+++



Finally - "You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life." - Winston Churchill