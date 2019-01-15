Influenza affects both men and women, but those who are pregnant are more likely to suffer from severe illness. The toll the flu takes on mom may sometimes involve hospitalization and can even cause damage to a developing baby.



If you’re expecting this winter, make sure to schedule an appointment with your doctor about acquiring the shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a large body of scientific studies supporting the safety of flu vaccines for pregnant women and their babies.



Why Receive the Vaccine?



While pregnant, a women’s body goes through many changes to the immune system, heart and lungs, which makes them more prone to falling severely ill from the flu. The vaccine protects their weakened systems and is even shown to protect the child after birth.



This is thanks to a woman’s ability to pass down antibodies to their baby during the last three months of pregnancy.



The CDC recommends all women receive the traditional flu shot while pregnant. There is not enough research to support the nasal spray vaccine to prove its effectiveness.



What Are the Side Effects?



Commonly, pregnant women only suffer from the same side effects as others who receive it. These may include the following:



» Soreness, redness or swelling near the location where the shot was administered;



» Headache and fever; and



» Muscle aches and fatigue.



Be honest with your doctor about the concerns you may have about the flu vaccine.



By researching your medical history, your physician can ensure that you are not exposing yourself or your new baby to any health risks.



Breastfeeding



It is safe to get the flu shot while breastfeeding. This means that if you decided to wait until after childbirth to receive the flu vaccine, your baby can still benefit.



Women also can pass down these important antibodies to their child through breastfeeding. This is incredibly important while your child is less than six months old — too young to receive the vaccine himself.