Maddie Keener (center, white roses) was crowned homecoming queen and Hazelyn Smith (center, red roses) named princess at the basketball game between Smithville and Northwestern on Jan. 11. Keener is the daughter of Andy and Pam Keener. Smith is the daughter of Barry and Melissa Craemer Smith. Following the game, students attended Winter Overtime where they could eat pizza, participate in karaoke, play ping-pong, 9-square, basketball and table games. Members of the homecoming court (single roses) were Morgan DeRodes (left), Emma Feil, Kirstyn Thut, Lauryn Thut, Kate Larson, Melissa Langston, Payton Seckel and Shalen Guilliams.