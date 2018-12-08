"Cheers to 75 Years," a birthday celebration honoring the Auxiliary of University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, was held recently at The Overlook in Twin Lakes.



It was really a fun time with music provided by the LRB Band, featuring Dr. Steve Dean, celebrity waiters consisting of Dr. Fadi Abass, Bill Benoit, Tony Badalamenti, Nelson Burns, Rick Coe, David Dix, Dr. Greg Ferner, Eric Hummel, Allen Kelly, the Rev. Bill Kraynak, Dr. Howard Minott, Terry Montz and Dr. James Walter waited on guests from tables of hors d’ouevres and desserts.



Dr. Roger Tsai donated a raffle prize of a dinner experience for two couples at the Culinary Vegetable Institute in Milan, Ohio. That was a big hit!



The proceeds from this event will benefit the pediatric and adult outpatient specialty clinic at UH Portage. Thank you for your support to our local hospital.



———



The Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the businesses and the community members who helped make Midnight Madness and the Holiday Raffle such a success.



"It was a wonderful and festive creation in the windows throughout town. What an amazingly beautiful representation of the community and business," said Ryann Kuchenbecker, chamber director.



Don Everett felt it brought our community together and he is very passionate about that — you succeeded, Don. Good job to everyone.



———



Our family loves to go to Gallucci’s Italian Foods Market on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. When we were there recently, we hit it lucky. They were celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with their cutting of the 350-pound wheel of Crucolo cheese. Three generations of family were present.



People were dressed in costumes and they had all kinds of food samples. The place was packed but everyone was great — friendly, happy and helpful. What a wonderful experience. I did manage to buy a few "goodies," of course.



———



What a pleasant experience when I attended the Cocoon Makers open house on Nov. 7 at their headquarters at the former Rausch Elementary School. They were celebrating their fourth year of sharing their time and talent.



This group of volunteers makes bedrolls for the homeless, quilts for The Haven of Portage County, youth and baby quilts, and lap robes for area veterans. The items are distributed to the Center of Hope, Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.



Everyone I spoke to that evening was very helpful and could answer all of my questions. And I had a lot of them. If you ever get the opportunity to see them in action, don’t miss it. You will be amazed at what all they do.



Then after being so nice, they even served food to us! What a great bunch. By the way, they can always use volunteers and donations of materials and sewing supplies. Contact LindaSue Hall at lindashall@neo.rr.com.



———



My wish for all of you is a blessed and happy holiday and the best in the New Year.



———



Call Angie Reedy at 330-297-7228 with your Ravenna news.