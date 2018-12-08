Aurora Historical Society is marking its golden anniversary in 2019 with the sale of a collector’s edition calendar and a children’s book.



The commemorative 15-month calendar features black and white sketches by three local artists of the city’s historical homes and businesses, plus background information on the structures. The 11-by-17 calendar, printed on quality paper stock, means the renderings can later be framed.



All proceeds of the $19.95 calendar benefit Aurora Historical Society. Calendars can be purchased online at aurorahistorical.org, in person at Aurora Memorial Library and Aurora Historical Museum, both located at 115 E. Pioneer Trail, as well as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, Aurora Inn & Conference Center, Wayside Workshop, the 1815 Tavern, Mad Jacks, Secret Garden, and The UPS Store.



Another gift idea that will benefit the society is the children’s history of Aurora: "Aurora Means Dawn." Scott Russell Sanders and Jill Kastner offer an opportunity to participate in history. Focusing on the hopes and hardships faced by one family, they provide a story that echoes the experiences of countless pioneer men, women, and children who left their homes in the East to travel to largely unknown and unsettled lands.



On the Ohio frontier in the early 1800s, with help from folks in a neighboring village, the Sheldon family began a new settlement, which they called Aurora, which is the Latin word for dawn. This picture book gives children an understanding of how this nation came to be.



"Aurora Means Dawn," as well as the detailed history "Aurora, From the Founding to the Flood, 1799 to 1913" by Richard Fetzer are available at the historical society and at www.booksofaurora.com.



For more information, including local delivery, call John Kudley at 330-995-3336.