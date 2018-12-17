DECEMBER 17, 1958



Rubinoff, world-famous violinist, performs in Cambridge for students at Garfield School and later at the Scottish Rite Auditorium.



DECEMBER 17, 1968



Cambridge High School beats Meadowbrook Colts, 67-61, in overtime Ken Davis scored 18 points for the Bobcats.



DECEMBER 17, 1978



Tim West rolls a perfect 300 game in the CJ&R Enterprise League at Capitol, giving him a 712 series.



DECEMBER 17, 1988



Mary Fran McClintock, director of the Cambridge Singers, has been named 1988 Christmas Seal campaign chairwoman by the American Lung Association of Ohio, East Central, Branch.



DECEMBER 17, 1998



Noble Local School Board swore in its newest member, Steven Crum during the December Board meeting. With Crum are Board president Ruth Nau, Superintendent Jerry Russell.



DECEMBER 17, 2008



Leandra Winland, of Byesville, has been selected as a member of the Just for Kix National Dance Team. The National Dance Team will be featured in the 2009 Outback Bowl Game pre-game and half-time in Tampa, Fla., when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.