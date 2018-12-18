Akron firefighters put out two fires Monday night and early Tuesday morning, including one that displaced a family with five children.

No one was hurt in either fire and investigators are looking into what caused both blazes.

Firefighters responded to a fire in an upstairs bedroom at 8:53 p.m. Monday at 119 Maple St. in the city's West Hill neighborhood. A crew was called in to remove Christmas presents.

Two adults and five children ages 4 to 13 were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

In the other incident, firefighters put out a fire in a garage at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday at 1190 Delos St. in the city's East Akron neighborhood. The interior of the house was damaged by smoke and the American Red Cross was called to help two adults and a child affected.