Kent State University at Stark is offering credit courses at Sandy Valley High School during spring semester.



Two college courses are being offered. A communication studies course, "Intro to Human Communication," and a history course, "Modern America." The evening classes will be held twice weekly Jan. 14 through May 10.



"Sandy Valley is excited for the opportunity to, once again, offer evening college courses at our school district," said David J. Fischer, superintendent of Sandy Valley Local Schools. "These evening classes are designed for community members and those recent high school graduates who are busy juggling both work and school.



"Through the innovative thinking of Dr. Denise Seachrist, dean of Kent State Stark, these evening classes supplement the 60+ college credits that are offered daily at Sandy Valley. Together, we are motivating our communities to be lifelong learners and to bring the education to their local neighborhood school district."



There is still time to register for spring semester. The deadline to apply for spring admission is Jan. 5. You can apply online at www.kent.edu/stark/apply-now or contact Will Casterlow, enrollment management and student services advisor, at wcasterl@kent.edu or 330-244-3250.



For financial aid questions, contact Dana Magella, financial aid specialist, at dmagella@kent.edu or 330-244-3249.



To have the $40 admission fee waived, contact Casterlow for more details.