Hopewell Homemakers met Tuesday, Dec. 18, with 11 members and two guests in attendance.



President Deanne Gray opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, the Homemakers Creed and read " Why Write These Christmas Greetings?" The secretaries and treasurers reports were given by Martha Neilley and Joanne Wells. Bonnie Landman gave the safety report on how to cut the chill in homes and also read advice from an old farmer. Ruth Lane had the health report on six tips to shake off holiday stress and read chew sugar free peppermint gum. Deanne read the Five Fingers of Prayer. Joanne read several scriptures for devotions and Betty June Wolfe had prayer.



The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Indian Camp Community Church. Those attending are to bring a covered dish and table service. Hosting the meeting will be Bonnie Landman and June Galbreath.