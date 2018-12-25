Three times may be the charm for Alliance council, when it comes to tying up loose ends with the city’s 2018 budget.



Members will meet — again — on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m., in special session to consider legislation that makes necessary transfers for the end-of-the year finances and make account adjustments to the 2018 budget. Both must be approved by Jan. 1.



Council members gathered Monday morning in the second-floor conference room. It was their second attempt to pass the legislation, after failing to have the necessary bodies present to do so last week.



Councilmembers Brian Simeone, Frank Minear, Jim Edwards, Roger Rhome and Andrew Grove all were in attendance Monday at start time along with Council President Art Garnes, Council Clerk Gerald Yost, Mayor Alan Andreani and city Safety-Service Director Mike Dreger. Councilmembers Sheila Cherry and Cindy King were absent and none of the present members moved to excuse them; Council gave a second reading to the budget legislation and adjourned the meeting.



After they adjourned, Cherry arrived five minutes after the meeting’s scheduled start time. Councilmembers, who were preparing to exit by then, debated the regulations that govern meetings. The Ohio Sunshine (open meetings) Law prohibits re-entering a meeting once it is adjourned to discourage "round-robin" sessions, which the Ohio Attorney General’s 2018 Yellow Book explains, is "the back-to-back meetings of less than a majority of its members with the same topics of public business discussed at each." Thus, the adjournment stood.