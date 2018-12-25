The little white, stucco church sits on East Fulton Street as it has for decades, on a residential block with brick row houses next door.

But it has a new neighbor, a six-story parking garage that overwhelms and wraps around the place of worship.

The Exodus Fellowship Church refused to fall to the sprawling development of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The hospital's footprint has expanded north of Interstate 70 toward East Main Street, with crews still working on a new office building in addition to the garage.

Officials at the nonprofit hospital, with gross patient revenue topping $2.5 billion in 2017, wanted to buy the church property.

But the church's pastor, Curtis Calloway, said no.

"Prior to construction, we reached out to Pastor Calloway to inquire about his plans for the property," hospital spokewoman Katelyn Hanzel said in an email. "We looked into acquiring the property but did not reach an agreement to do so."

Calloway could not be reached.

The parking garage dwarfs the church, evoking memories of "The Little House," the 1943 Virginia Lee Burton children's book about a small cottage in the country that eventually is surrounded by the high-rises of an expanding city.

The hospital's move north of I-70 is part of its $730 million expansion that has included a five-story, $115 million outpatient care center at Grant and Livingston avenues and a six-story, $45 million office building at Livingston and Parsons avenues. The 950-space parking garage that wraps around two sides of the church and attached four-story office building at East Fulton and South 18th streets cost $50 million.

Gregory Brannon can see the parking garage from the front yard of the South 17th Street house he has owned since 1981. He said that while the hospital hasn't tried to buy his property yet, it has bought those of his neighbors, which still upsets him.

Brannon laments that a Kroger grocery store, a Wendy's and a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, which lined Livingston Avenue and were convenient to his neighborhood, fell as the hospital rose and grew.

"I have a really big beef with Children's Hospital," he said.

Kathleen Bailey, who leads the Near East Area Commission, said she has been looking forward to Nationwide Children's expanding into the neighborhood, hoping that will bring new life into what has been a struggling area.

But, she said, "It's nice that the church decided to stay.

"Maybe they could even talk to the hospital about using some parking spaces," she said.

Hospital employees used to park on a surface lot at the site where the garage is now and shuttled across I-70 to the hospital. The hospital acquired the 2-acre site in 2006 for $150,000, according to Franklin County auditor's records.

Annie Ross-Womack, a Near East area commissioner, said she remembers Nationwide Children's demolishing seven or eight homes and getting zoning variances.

She also knows Calloway's story.

"It wasn't holding out for money. They were content," Ross-Womack said.

Brannon said he hopes Calloway will not change his mind.

"I want him to keep holding out, holding out until the end of time, and make them pay, make them pay dearly," he said.

