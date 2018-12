The Italian-American Society will hold the first spaghetti dinner of the new year on from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the club, 644 S. Chestnut St., Ravenna.



The meal is open to the public for $9 per person. Dinner includes spaghetti, homemade sauce and meatballs, bread and butter, dessert and coffee.



Carry-out orders can be placed by calling 330-296-3581. Also, sauce and meatballs can be purchased by the quart top take home. The dinner is open to the public.