100 Years Ago (1918)



The continuos kiln at the Limoges China company was deemed a success after experts in the burning of ware examined the first car to go through the kiln and reported the results as "excellent."



Although coal was plenty and of good quality, the Sebring Coal Mine was idle as there were no miners to work it.



Mount Union’s Miller Hall, which underwent a complete remodeling in the interest of the Student Army Training Corps, was to become a dormitory for men, especially freshmen, as well as a community and social center where students could talk, study and indulge in games. It was to be under the direction of Alliance native and Mount Union graduate E.L. Bandy, who was hired as YMCA secretary for the college. He had been doing war work at Camp Humphreys, Virginia.



75 Years Ago (1943)



Pvt. Robert Clinchfield Spencer, 25, became the first war casulaty from Damascus when he was killed in England on Dec. 21. The communication to his parents gave no details of his death. The Goshen High graduate had been employed by the Gem Clay Forming Co. in Sebring before becoming a member of the Signal Corps.



Sebring Mayor Philip A. Schroeder was displaying the Purple Heart given to his son, Philip Schroeder Jr., who was wounded Oct. 12 while serving as an infantryman during the Italian campaign and was recovering from three shrapnel wounds in a hospital in North Africa. It had been delivered to his parents by the Red Cross.



E.A. Saltsman, a graduate of Minerva High and Mount Union as well as the William McKinley School of Law in Canton, formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. The husband of the former Mabel Shepherd, of Alliance, he had served as superintendent of the public schools of Ohio for 20 years and had been Carroll County superintendent since 1938.



50 Years Ago (1968)



Harry Ellsworth Vogeli, a retired engineer who was rated as one of the greatest basketball players in the history of Alliance High, died at the age of 70. A resident of the 1700 block of South Arch Avenue, Vogeli died in Long Island, New York, while visiting his sister. Vogeli, who learned the engineering trade during an 11-year stint at Alliance Machine that started while he was in high school, retired from the Salem Brosius Co. of Pittsburgh after 30 years with the company. A basketball standoout at Alliance High during the 1916-17-18 seasons, he once had a perfect game, shooting 9 of 9 and played in a 1918 game in which Alliance defeated Warren 111-10. Vogeli, who was one of the first 15 inductees in the Alliance Athletic Hall of Fame, also played semi-professional basketball after high school alongside high school teammate and fellow HOF inductee Russell Reese. The pair became a famed "twin" combination in Ohio basketball circles, playing together for more than 20 years. Vogeli noted that he learned much about discipline and sportsmanship from his high school coach, Sam Willaman, a native of Salem who later became head football coach at Iowa State, Ohio State and Western Reserve University, compiling a 47-26-9 record.