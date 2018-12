Three Streetsboro High School alumni who are current members of The Ohio State University Marching Band recently participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, and are now headed to Pasadena, Calif. and the Parade of Roses on Tuesday. From left, are Haley Rohaley (mellophone), Quintin O’Boyle (staff), and Adam Ard (drumline) on the streets of New York after the Macy’s Parade.