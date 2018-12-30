The following bus trips have been planned for the coming weeks.



• Disney on Ice at The "Q" in Cleveland — Sunday, Jan. 13 — $55.75 per person, departs from Randolph and Stow.



• Home & Garden Show at the IX Center — Monday, Feb. 4 — $37.50 per person, departs from Randolph and Stow.



• Miss Saigon at Playhouse Square in Cleveland — Friday, Feb. 15 (7:30 p.m. performance) $87.50 per person — departs from Randolph and Stow.



• Mountaineer Casino — Tuesday, March 12 — $30 per person and each passenger will receive $20 free slot play — departs from Randolph and Ravenna.



For reservations, call Sandy Herring at 330-325-7330.