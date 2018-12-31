There are good ways to scout a river for a canoe trip. Scouting it during a trip isn’t one of them.



Case in point. Years ago I accompanied a party on a canoe trip on the Scioto River from Circleville to Portsmouth. They had not heeded my advice about packing blocks of ice in lieu of cubes. Cubes are fine for a day trip, but that’s about it. Especially in the summer.



They had to stop to replenish their ice supply just outside of Lucasville. We pulled off the river beneath the bridge at Ohio 348. We climbed up the bank to the road, looked to the west and saw nothing but trees. To the east, there were buildings in the distance. So on we went, hiking about a mile to U.S. 23, where we found a gas station with ice.



It wouldn’t have been a difficult walk, except several members of the party had also ignored my advice about sturdy footwear. They wore Crocs the entire trip.



The sad thing is we didn’t have to hike that far.



I found this out about a year later, while visiting friends in rural Lucasville. We happened to be driving west on Ohio 348. As we crossed U.S. 23, I noticed the gas station where my Croc-wearing canoe party had hiked for ice. We drove over the bridge and, just the other side of the tree line, was a gas station and convenience store — less than 1,000 feet from the river!



The moral to the story is, before embarking on a canoe trip, do some cyber scouting on Google Maps or Google Earth.



This can also give you a good idea of where to camp along the river. Satellite images will show what areas are accessible by motor vehicles or are too close to civilization.



That said, I don’t rely entirely on cyber scouting. When selecting a campsite, I always check for any sign of human presence. That includes litter, tire tracks, or footprints. If I find any of that, I get back in my canoe and press on. Especially if I see Croc prints.



Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.