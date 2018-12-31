DECEMBER 31, 1958



Terry Losego, 16, reports he is the youngest student-pilot to fly solo at the Ecklberry Airport. He is a junior at Central Senior High School.



DECEMBER 31, 1968



Navaro Nichols, senior at Meadowbrook High School, receives his pilot's license.



DECEMBER 31, 1978



Guernsey Catholic Central High School retires the Lep jersey of former cager Tom Miziker, who wore numbers 42 and 43.



DECEMBER 31, 1988



Sandy Black, Ruth Fultz and Dr. Quentin Knauer and his wife Mary, personify some of the best values Guernsey County has to offer. That is why The Daily Jeffersonian honored them as Persons of the Year.



DECEMBER 31, 1998



Members of the Cambridge Kiwanis Club's spiritual aims committee along with members of the Cambridge High School Key Club recently hosted a joint goodwill project at the Cambridge Health Care Center. Together they sang Christmas carols while visiting six "adopted" residents. Some of the Key Club members who participated are Ravi Tripathi, Veena Tripathi, Sonali Vora, Shannon Faithful and Kristi Schwartz.



DECEMBER 31, 2008



A special session of Guernsey County Common Pleas Court took place to reappoint Joe Morton to the Guernsey County Veterans Service commission.