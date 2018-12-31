75 Years Ago (1943)



Michael Untch, a sixth-grade student at St. Joseph School, was pictured with some of items his father, Capt. Albert Untch, had sent home from the war, including a Japanese battle flag taken at the Battle of Munda, a wristlet fashioned from the aluminum of a Japanese zero in Guadalcanal, hand-thonged sandals from the Fiji Islands, coins and Japanese stamps. As much as Michael appreciated the mementoes, he said his real New Year’s wish was to have his father and all the other soldiers back home before the next Christmas. Capt. Untch left Alliance in October 1940 with the 137th field artillary of the 37th Division. Michael and his mother transferred with Albert to Fort Shelby, Mississippi; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Gulfport, Mississippi; before the captain was sent overseas and mother and son returned to Alliance and their home in the 400 block of South Seneca Avenue.



Cpl. Trevor Williams, a cook in the air corps in Sicily, was part of unit inspected by President Franklin Roosevelt. The Alliance High grad had resided in the 100 block of West Cambridge Street before entering the military and worked at the Galanot Products Co.



Staff Sgt. John G. Zimpelman, serving as a radio operator and gunner in England, received an air medal. The Alliance High grad had worked at Taylorcraft.



William A. Hunter, 23, a resident of the 500 block of East High Street, was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserves.