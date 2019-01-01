A quick start to the day.

Today's forecast

Cloudy, high of 41. Tonight there is a slight chance of rain/snow, then cloudy, low of 29.



Word of the day



occipital [ok-sip-i-tal] (adjective) of, relating to, or situated near the occiput or the occipital bone.



Film trivia



Which actors respectively play the roles of the Joker and Batman in “The Dark Knight”?



A. Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson



B. Heath Ledger and Christian Bale



C. Steve Carell and Johnny Depp



D. Heath Ledger and Adam West



(Answer at bottom of column)



Number to know



68: A Hostess Twinkie is 68 percent air.



This day in history



Jan. 1, 45 B.C.: New Year’s Day is celebrated on Jan. 1 for the first time in history as the Julian calendar takes effect.



Featured birthday



TV actor Colin Morgan (33)



Quote of the day



“Forgive many things in others; nothing in yourself.” - Ausonius



Trivia answer



B. Heath Ledger and Christian Bale