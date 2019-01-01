Several representatives of St. John Church of McZena, including outgoing Wayne County Commissioner Ann Obrecht (far right), presented the Wayne County Care Center with a new automated external defibrillator (AED) as part of the church’s Operation Code AED. The church’s young adult group started the program in 2009 to honor Specialist Damon Winkleman, a member of St. John, who was killed in Afghanistan. The gift to the care center was the group’s 36th AED donation. Pictured (from left to right) are Kelli Beckler, Wayne County Care Center administrator in training, Erin Slates, co-chair of Operation Code AED, St. John church members Richard and Pat Winkleman, Richard and Marilyn Hodge, Wayne County Care Center administrator Steve Eva, and Obrecht.