Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Thursday, Dec. 27



11:35 a.m., son removing items from father’s residence without permission, Frys Valley Road SW, Port Washington.



7:50 a.m., debris from an auto accident found on roadway, Gilmore Road SE, Port Washington. Deputy located the heavily-damaged vehicle at a home approximately three miles from the crash scene and the male driver at another residence. He suffered minor injuries and was cited for failure to control.



Wednesday, Dec. 26



7:43 p.m., well being check requested for caller’s siblings due to living conditions, River Road SW, Gnadenhutten. Deputy determined the complaint was unfounded.



7:46 a.m., two suspicious, teen-age females holding hands while walking in the area, River Road SW, Port Washington.



2:01 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Elliott Road SW, Newcomerstown.



1:33 a.m., well being check for a male, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.



Sunday, Dec. 23



9:43 a.m. Burglary attempt. Dewey Avenue. Report taken.



12:05 p.m. Medication stolen. S.River Street. Report taken.



2:43 p.m. Dog at-large. E. State Street. Cited Ivan Funk for dog at-large.



Saturday, Dec. 22



1:08 p.m. Traffic violation. N. College Street. Warning issued.



2:42 p.m. Non-injury accident. Adena Drive. Report taken.



4:16 p.m. Found dog. E. State Street. Referred to other agency.



8:21 p.m. Assisted West Lafayette police. E. Canal Street.



Friday, Dec. 21



2:06 a.m. Traffic violation. Morris Crossing Road. Warning issued.



2:16 a.m. Woman asking for help. Adena Drive. Unable to locate.



12:57 p.m. TRaffic violation. Minden Court and S. College Street. Warning issued.



1:55 p.m. Traffic violation. Canal Road. Warning issued.



9:59 p.m. Threats reported. Harding Street. Charged Anthony Decker, 18, Newcomerstown, with disorderly conduct.



Thursday, Dec. 20



3:26 a.m. Female boxer at large. E.State Street. Log note.



9:29 a.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Cited Michael Addlesburger, 44, Coshocton, for a stop sign violation.



10:30 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Cited Thomas Scott, 66, Kimbolton, for a stop sign violation.



12:52 p.m. Harassment complaint. N. Bridge Street. Unfounded.



1:17 p.m. Theft attempt. S. River Street. Report taken.



1:22 p.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Cited Donna Magness, 61, Coshocton, for a speed violation.



1:52 p.m. Traffic violation. W.Canal Street. Warning issued.



2:07 p.m. Traffic violation. Canal Road. Cited Shawn Lafferty, 29, Guernsey, for a speed violation.



4:28 p.m. Traffic violation. Mulvane Street. Warning issued.



5:50 p.m. School threat. E. Main Street. Log note.



6:06 p.m. Cones needed to mark a hole. W. State Street. Log note.



9:18 p.m. Loud music complaint. Goedel Drive. Advised.



10:52 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. State Street. Advised.



11:11 p.m. Juvenile complaint. S. College Street. Advised.



11:45 p.m. Ex-husband refusing to return child to the mother. Neighbor Street. Assisted.



Wednesday, Dec. 19



2:31 a.m. Open door. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



3:02 a.m. Someone trying to get inside. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



9:36 a.m. Vehicle lockout. E. State Street. Assisted.



9:49 a.m. Theft complaint. Walnut Street. Assisted.



12:22 p.m. Vehicle lockout. N. College Street. Assisted.



2:12 p.m. Threats reported. Adena Drive. Advised.



2:37 p.m. Theft complaint. Cross Street. Report taken.



5:26 p.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



6:19 p.m. Odor investigation. E. Church Street. Referred to other agency.



7:06 p.m. Assistance request. W. Main Street. Civil problem.



7:57 p.m. Suspicious male looking in vehicles. Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.



9:47 p.m. Reckless driver. County Road 9. Unable to locate.



Tuesday, Dec. 18



6:59 a.m. Dead deer on roadway. U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.



8:14 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Cited Kristen Boswell, 25, Newcomerstown, for a stop sign violation.



12:20 p.m. Argument. Adena Drive. Advised.



12:34 p.m. Vandalism damage. W. State Street. Report taken.



12:53 p.m. Non-injury accident. Ray Street. Report taken.



2:04 p.m. Domestic dispute. S. River Street. Report taken.



6:12 p.m. Unruly juvenile. Oxford Square Lane. Advised.



6:36 p.m. Accident with possible injury. E. State Road. Referred to other agency.



9:57 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. County Road 9. Referred to other agency.











Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Sunday, Dec. 23



1:06 p.m., tenant’s friend damaged a residence, Route 416 SE, Gnadenhutten.



12:17 a.m., suspicious vehicle in a field, Fox Valley Road SW, Gnadenhutten.



Saturday, Dec. 22



8:25 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Pleasant Valley Road SW, Newcomerstown.



3:17 p.m., resident reported a boat and vehicles parked along the roadway are blocking her view when she backs from her driveway, E. Gate Avenue SW, Newcomerstown.



Wednesday, Dec. 19



4:14 p.m., narcotics investigation, School Street, Tuscarawas.



4 p.m., juvenile girl inappropriately touched by a family member, Newcomerstown.



2:46 p.m., New Philadelphia police requested a deputy check a home for a wanted male, Gunther Miller Road SW, Fresno.



4:21 a.m., alarm activation, Main Street E., Gnadenhutten.



Tuesday, Dec. 18



3:03 p.m., Massillon police requested a deputy deliver an emergency message to a female, North St. Clairsville Street, Port Washington.