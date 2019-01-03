Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna will host a learn about devices event from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.



This event will be divided into two sessions, smartphones and tablets at 1:30 p.m., and voice-controlled smart home speakers at 3 p.m. Patrons may bring their questions and own devices, if applicable, for help and hands-on demos. Library-owned devices will also be available for participants to use for practice.



The session about voice-controlled smart home speakers will include an informational presentation about the types of devices and their capabilities along with a demonstration using Amazon’s Echo Dot.



Registration is required for this event. To register, call the Reference Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 200 or visit the library’s website at www.reedlibrary.org.