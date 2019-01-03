100 Years Ago (1919)



Herman Lautenslagel, a Sebring soldier who was in the thick of battles on the western front in France, was home on leave. Lautenslagel had been wounded when a piece of shrapnel hit him in the left side of his face, making a severe and dangerous wound, but the wound was said to be "well healed and will leave an honorable mark more enduring than a medal for bravery."



Sebring soldier Pvt. Elmer Allcorn, son of Mrs. Charles Allcorn of Maryland Avenue, wrote to The Review from France and sent along photos of St. Stephen’s church built by William the Conqueror in 1066, being used as Base Hospital No. 63 where he was stationed. (The photos were only mentioned and not published with the piece). He also noted that he had been transported to Europe on the Leviathan, the largest ship in the world at the time.



50 Years Ago (1969)



It was reported that no progress had been made in the strike stalemate at the Babcock & Wilcox Keystone plant despite a six-hour bargaining session. Members of Local 3059, United Steelworkers of America, had been on strike since Oct. 1.



Alliance police were searching for two young men after what Chief Donald E. Cowan called "the most brazen holdup of this type in memory." The two men went to the home of mason contractor Carlos Marckel in the 1100 block of West College Street under the pretense of renting a house. Once inside, they produced a gun and announced it was a stickup. Marckel and one of the men scuffled and Lois Marckel screamed as the men tried to tie up the couple. They took what was in Mr. Marckel’s wallet, estimated to be about $400, and fled. Police were notified almost immediately and set up road blocks, but the holdup men escaped.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Marissa Nicole Criss, daughter of Beloit residents William Mark and Amy Criss, was the Alliance area’s New Year’s Baby when she was born at 7:18 a.m. on Jan. 2.