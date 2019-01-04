The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Branch of the Portage County District Library will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 in the library meeting room.



The month’s selection is "Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill" By Candice Millard.



Churchill, the man who would become Britain’s Prime Minister and self-appointed Minister of Defense, was a reporter who was captured during the Boer War in Africa. The former soldier and author planned a daring escape which contributed to his larger-than-life war hero persona, an asset in the political arena.



Personal copies of the book are available at the Reference desk.



The library is located at 10482 South St., Garrettsville. For additional information about library programs and services, visit the Portage County District Library online at www.portagelibrary.org.