A blessed and happy birthday to all of these wonderful January people: Latresha Morton, Trina Taylor, Ramon Reid, Mary J. Harris, Jeremiah Boone, Jordan Beck, Dorsey Butler, Michael Toth, Tatiana Ballard, Adriana Ballard, Debbie Groce, Greg Bush, Robin Calhoun, Tanjenae Harris, Jimmy Corbits, Tanya Hawkins, TraVonna Page, Bob Balluh, Catrina Burwell, Darwin Humphrey, Taylor Jones, Jeffrey Moore, Roosevelt Seeden, Angela Seeden, Richard Brantley, Lucy Maxwell Alexander, Ashley Foster, Kira Monson, Arlyne Habeeb, Cathy Richardson, Ramona Richardson, Shirley Murray, Amil Stikes Jenkins, Devon Reese, Karla Kendrick, Olivia Clark, Lamont Shakoor and Tiameka Jones.



———



The Skeels-Mathews Community Center, a Program of Family & Community Services, Inc. will hold its Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21. The center’s address is 4378 Skeels St., Ravenna. For additional information, call Sharon Sanders, Program Manager, at 330-297-0192. The breakfast is open to the public.



———



The Annual Portage County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19 in celebration of M.L. King Jr.’s birthday. This annual event will take place at the Kent United Church of Christ located at 1400 E. Main St., Kent.



———



On Monday, Jan. 21, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Upper Room Ministries will begin the work on the renovation project for the front west inside of the building. With the help of Kent State University students, under the direction of Lisa Morde, M.Ed. coordinator, College of Community Engaged Learning, we’ll begin with painting the walls, new lighting and preparations for a new ceiling and new flooring.



The community will be blessed with a state of the art area for children’s programs, art workshops, meeting rooms, lounge/library and more. It is an exciting time and the public is invited to roll up its sleeves and come out on Jan. 21 to help with the beginning of an amazing adventure. The time will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and refreshments will be provided.



———



Toni’s Tidbits:



I want to let you all know that this will be my last "Around Ravenna" column, as I will no longer be a columnist for the Record-Courier. It has been almost 20 years (since 2001) of writing this column and it has truly been a pleasure to help keep the community informed of events and happenings in the area and in Portage County. I have enjoyed meeting people in the stores, banks, etc. and being told how much they enjoy my column each month. Thank you for letting me know.



I started writing this column after being asked by Laura Nethken, the Lifetimes Editor back in 2001, while I was the still the Executive Director of the Skeels-Mathews Community Center. I had been busy working with the Portage County Commissioners with the new addition to the building. The center received more than $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant money over a two-year period with the help of then Commissioner Chris Smeiles. The addition included the foyer, new offices, computer lab, children’s play room area and upgraded, remodeled and enlarged kitchen.



After the completion of the addition, I remained at the Center to enjoy the new building for six months when the Lord told me it was time for me to move on in 2001. I had been commissioned by the Lord to stay until the project that He had sent me there to accomplish was finished. The Skeels Community Center is now a beautiful facility for the community to enjoy.



I started working at the Center in 1984, when Frank Hairston called me and said that a Program Director was needed. I worked under the direction of Mrs. Desiree Liddell, who was not only my mentor and hero, but someone that I still admire and look up to with great respect. I originally left the Center to work at Kent State University in 1989 after the loss of my late husband. However, I missed working with the community people and helping to get things accomplished.



After getting my Business Management degree at Malone University in 1997, the Lord called me to return to the Skeels Community Center to begin the work on the building renovations. The Lord gave me direction on how to approach the County Commissioners for the CDBG funding. From there, my current husband and I started our own business and then began our current ministry. God has richly blessed my writing abilities and it has been a pleasure to share it with you.



I wanted to pass this background information on to those in Portage County who have known me over the 30 years that I have been a resident of this county, and for those who I may have met just recently. My prayer is that the Record-Courier will continue to have columnists writing Around Ravenna, like Angie Reedy and Gerry Lewis, and find someone else who has a love for writing. Thank you to all who have submitted news and information over the years to help the column succeed.



I would like to wish a blessed and Happy New Year to all of my readers and thank you for your support! Make this year a time for change from the old things to new things and to make it a better world to live in. May the Lord bless you all in the years to come.



———



Yours truly, Toni Brown-Harris, P.O. Box 1051, Ravenna, OH 44266, email mrstoni@sbcglobal.net.