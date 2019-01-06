There are a variety of book clubs offered in January at the Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St.



• Monday Morning Book Group



Monday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.: "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn



This book group meets the first Monday morning of every month at 11 a.m. No registration is required. Find copies of each month’s title at the Check Out Desk.



• Thursday Morning Book Group



Thursday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.: "My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton" by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie



Join fellow book lovers on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. for a lively discussion of selected fiction or nonfiction titles. The group welcomes new members. No registration is required. Find copies of each month’s title at the Check Out Desk or check out the Ohio Digital Library for a title.



• Read the Classics Book Club



Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.: "A Separate Peace" by John Knowles



For almost 11 years, this all-ages group has been meeting to discuss classic and award-winning novels, nonfiction, and plays, such as "A Tale of Two Cities," "Their Eyes Were Watching God," "Charlotte’s Web," and "Midsummer Night’s Dream." Join this energetic group on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Bumphrey Room. Stop by the Check Out Desk to sign out each month’s selection.



• Treat Your Shelf Book Club



Monday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: "The Space Between Us" by Thrity Umrigar



Come meet bestselling author Thrity Umrigar on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., then discuss her latest book with the Treat Your Shelf Book Club, which meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies are available at the Check Out Desk, or purchase one the night of Umrigar’s visit and have her sign it. No registration is required.



For more information, visit www.kentfreelibrary.org or call the Information Desk at 330-673-4414.