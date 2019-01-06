A surprise celebration dinner and presentation recently was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1055 in Ravenna for its Honor Guard.



Twelve individual quilts, recognizing each man’s branch of service, were made by members of the Calico Hearts Quilt Guild and given to each man on the Honor Guard. Their families were invited to witness the event and see their loved one recognized for their many hours of volunteer service. At the same time, the men were able to meet all the ladies from the guild who spent more than a year’s time making the quilts.



Both organizations have served the Ravenna community for many years, one by making quilts for Children’s Advocacy, and the other by providing funeral honors for fallen comrades of all branches of service.