Reed Memorial Library’s gaming club will meet on Mondays, Jan. 14 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.



This club is open to anyone interested in tabletop, roleplaying, and collectible card games. Those attending will have an opportunity to meet fellow gamers and try out some new games.



No registration is required. For more information, call the Reference Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



The library is located at 167 E. Main St., Ravenna.