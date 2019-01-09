COSHOCTON — Reservations are filling up for Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s premier winter dinner affair, Beer, Bourbon, & Bites on Jan. 26.



This event features six pairings of exceptional bourbons, craft beers or wine perfectly paired with a culinary treat. The pairings will be served from 7-9 p.m. followed by a social hour. Patrons will need to select type of pairing—beer, bourbon, or wine—with their reservations. Guests collect each pairing from each of the six stations, moving at their own pace.



There are still tickets available! Tickets are $55; and for Friends of the Museum, $50. Paid reservations by check, credit card or cash must be received by Jan. 22. Beer, Bourbon & Bites is a fundraising event organized by the Friends of the Museum Board. All attendees will receive a three-month Friends membership, which includes free museum admission.



For more information or to make reservations contact the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum at 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. Reservations can also be made through by visiting http://www.jhmuseum.org/index.php/fundraising/334. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton. Museum hours January through February are noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.