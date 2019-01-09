COSHOCTON — Preschoolers (and their adult assistants) are invited to discover the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s collections through the fun of Disney movies Thursday mornings in January at 10 a.m., beginning Jan. 10!



Children will watch a movie clip and then learn about museum artifacts related to it. Week 1, "Frozen" will allow the kids to see ice tools. Week 2, "Mulan" will introduce children to Asian artifacts. Week 3 will be "Pocahontas," with the focus on explorer items, beadwork and Native American clothing. Week 4 will be "Moana," with a focus on island living, basketry and jewelry made with shells. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite Disney outfit each week.



Discover with Disney is geared for children 2 – 5 years and is held from 10-10:40 a.m. Afterwards parents and children are may explore the museum on their own until 11 a.m. These programs are offered at no charge thanks to the support of the Coshocton Kiwanis Club. Call or e-mail to register at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. ??



The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located in Historic Roscoe Village, a restored canal-era town sited along the former Ohio & Erie Canal, at 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton.