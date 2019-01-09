Eddie Steiner, president of The Commercial & Savings Bank (CSB), recently announced the promotion of Brett Gallion to Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer/Chief Information Officer (SVP/COO/CIO).



Gallion has been an officer of CSB since 2010, having most recently served as Senior Operations Officer/Senior Information Officer since February of 2016.



"Brett is a seasoned and trusted leader, consistently delivering desired results. His experience, confidence-inspiring leadership style, and commitment to this company’s bright future make him uniquely qualified to lead operational and systems prioritization and accountability within CSB," stated Steiner. "I have tremendous confidence in Brett’s ability to further develop our operational capabilities to drive and extend CSB's market leadership."



Gallion is responsible for information systems, retail, electronic and cash management services, loan and deposit operations, facilities and project management. He is responsible for the alignment and prioritization of operational and information technology investments and ensuring operational excellence across the company.



Gallion joined CSB in 2004 and has served as banking center manager, project analyst, and project manager prior to his senior leadership roles in Operations and Information Systems. He graduated magna cum laude from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Gallion also graduated with honors and in the top 10% of his class from the Graduate School of Banking (GSB) in Madison, Wisconsin in 2017.



Gallion is active in the greater Holmes County community, currently serving as immediate Past President of the Historic Downtown Millersburg board of directors, and was recently elected to the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce Board. He resides in Millersburg with his wife Lisa and their son. Gallion is based in CSB’s Operations Center, located at 91 North Clay Street, P.O. Box 232, Millersburg, Ohio, 44654. He can be reached on the phone at 330-674-9015 or through email at brett.gallion@csb1.com.



CSB has 15 locations in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and has been an independent community bank since 1879. CSB is an equal housing lender and member FDIC. CSB is located on the web at www.csb1.com and can be reached toll-free at 1-800-654-9015.