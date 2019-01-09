NEW PHILADELPHIA — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Wednesday morning on Route 258 in Washington Township near Peoli Road, according to patrol Sgt. Robert Simone.



The victim was identified as Marianne Magley, 59, of Tippecanoe.



The crash happened after a westbound 1996 Ford F-150 driven by Magley entered a curve on a descending hill in the road. The truck went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, then traveled off the left side of the road, striking a tree.



Magley, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office.



The crash happened at 8:29 a.m.